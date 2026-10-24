Protests over Upper Siang dam project turn violent in Pasighat
India
Protests over the Upper Siang Dam project in Arunachal Pradesh took a serious turn Friday night, with demonstrators setting fire to the NHPC's local office, parts of Pasighat police station, and seven vehicles in Pasighat.
Homes of two MLAs and the state BJP chief were also vandalized as anger boiled over.
Police used tear gas in Geku
Things escalated after police used tear gas on protesters in Geku, injuring four women.
This led to calls for a 12-hour bandh, and demands to release 10 people detained during protests.
At the heart of it all is local frustration with the NHPC dam project: resistance has been strong.