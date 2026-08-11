Roads blocked, tires burned: Ranchi protest against student crackdown intensifies
What's the story
Ranchi witnessed widespread protests on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers blocked roads and burned tires in response to a police crackdown on student protesters. The BJP had called for a statewide bandh from 8:00am to midnight after police resorted to water cannons, tear gas, and batons to disperse job aspirants marching toward the state assembly on Monday.
Protest details
BJP president slams JMM-led government
BJP state president Aditya Sahu condemned the police action as "atrocities" against students and slammed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government for using force.
BJP workers blocked roads near the CMPDI gate on Kanke Road and in Kishorganj, Argora and Kanke areas, while tires were set ablaze near Nucleus Mall, Harmu Chowk and Kishorganj Chowk, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life, according to the police.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Ranchi
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi | Jharkhand BJP has called for a statewide bandh today, protesting the police action against students during the JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
Visuals from Kishore Ganj Chowk, Ranchi pic.twitter.com/hUnmYXQnAr
Protest escalation
Student protest has been ongoing since July 25
The student protest has been growing since July 25, with demands for transparency in recruitment examinations and an independent probe into alleged irregularities by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
On Monday, thousands of aspirants marched toward the assembly, breaching barricades and clashing with police.
Some protesters used unconventional tactics to attract attention, including dressing up as a gorilla, while some were seen dancing as police deployed water cannons.
Clash aftermath
Police respond with tear gas, lathi charges
The police responded with tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd.
They claimed that protesters refused to clear the route and damaged barricades. They also alleged that some people pelted stones and tried to stop vehicles. However, student protesters accused police of using force without warning.
An injured protester claimed at least 100 young men were beaten during the lathicharge.
Upcoming march
ABVP to hold Vidhan Sabha march
The Ranchi police have said they will examine CCTV footage to identify those who allegedly disrupted a largely peaceful student protest on Monday.
Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said, "We employed the minimum amount of force necessary based on the unfolding situation, and as a result, the current situation is peaceful.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has planned to hold a 'Vidhan Sabha March' from the old Assembly premises to the new Assembly.