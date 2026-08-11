Roads blocked, tires burned: Ranchi protest against student crackdown intensifies 

BJP state president Aditya Sahu condemned the police action as "atrocities" against students and slammed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government for using force.

BJP workers blocked roads near the CMPDI gate on Kanke Road and in Kishorganj, Argora and Kanke areas, while tires were set ablaze near Nucleus Mall, Harmu Chowk and Kishorganj Chowk, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life, according to the police.