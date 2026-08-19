PS Prashanth and Ajikumar remain in custody over Sabarimala gold
India
The Sabarimala gold theft case just took another turn: PS Prashanth, former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, and Ajikumar will stay in custody until September 1.
The court heard fresh evidence tying them to the missing temple gold, like call logs and WhatsApp chats.
Their bail petitions were still under consideration.
Duo tied to Sabarimala ghee scam
It's not just about the gold: the same duo is also caught up in a ghee procurement scam at Sabarimala.
Investigators say there were shady deals in the tender process for purchasing ghee from Milma, and both men were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on July 23 over the gold theft case too.