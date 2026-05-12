PSEB announces Class 10 results with 94.52% open-school pass rate
India
PSEB has announced the Class 10 results!
If you appeared for the exams held from March 6 to April 1, you can check your scores now on pseb.ac.in or Digilocker.
This year's open school pass rate is a solid 94.52%.
Double-check provisional mark sheet details
Make sure to double-check your mark sheet details—like your name, roll number, and subject marks—since online results are provisional and schools will hand out the official ones soon.
Didn't clear a subject? No worries: you'll be able to apply for compartment exams on the PSEB website for a small fee.