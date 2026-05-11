PSEB to release Class 12 results on May 13
India
PSEB just announced it will release the Class 12 results on May 13.
You'll get to see not only your scores, but also the overall pass percentage, district-wise details, and who topped this year.
The exact time isn't out yet, so keep an eye out for updates.
Check Class 12 results on pseb.ac.in
This year's exams ran from February 17 to April 4 and saw about 284,000 students taking part across Punjab.
To check your result, just head over to pseb.ac.in, find the "PSEB 12th Result 2026" link, log in with your details, and you can download or print your scorecard for future use.