Public and regional rural banks open Sunday before 3-day strike
India
In a rare move, public-sector banks and regional rural banks are open this Sunday so people can finish important transactions ahead of a big bank strike starting September 28.
The RBI approved the decision to give everyone extra time, since the strike could disrupt services for three days.
Finance Ministry advances September payments
To make things smoother, the Finance Ministry pushed for early payment of September salaries and pensions on September 25.
Plus, banks like SBI won't charge extra ATM fees if you go over your withdrawal limit during this period.
If you use a private bank, double-check with your branch. They might still be closed today.