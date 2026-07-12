Publishers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for promoting separatist leaders
India
Three publishers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir after their books were found to promote separatist leaders.
The titles, Personalities and Legends of J-K and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, were flagged for "highly inappropriate content" in government libraries, leading to an FIR under strict laws on July 4.
Books pulled and 8 officials suspended
Inderpaul (Oberoi Book Service), Amardeep Singh (from the Noida-based Dominant Publishers), and Girish Arora (Dominant Publishers) were picked up after raids on July 6.
Officials say 251 copies had already been spread across several districts.
The fallout didn't stop there: eight education officials were suspended, a staffer lost their job, and the School Education Department quickly pulled the books.