Next Article
Puducherry gets an official day off for Pooja
India
Heads up, Puducherry!
This Friday (October 3), the entire Union Territory—including Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam—gets an official day off for Pooja.
The announcement came from Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan's office, adding to the festive break.
All government offices, public sector units, and schools (yes, even colleges) will be closed.
Compensatory working day
To make up for this extra holiday, everyone will need to show up on Saturday, October 25.
That means government offices and educational institutions will be open on that day as a compensatory step.