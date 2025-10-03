Puducherry gets an official day off for Pooja India Oct 03, 2025

Heads up, Puducherry!

This Friday (October 3), the entire Union Territory—including Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam—gets an official day off for Pooja.

The announcement came from Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan's office, adding to the festive break.

All government offices, public sector units, and schools (yes, even colleges) will be closed.