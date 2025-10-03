11 die during durga idol immersion in MP's Khandwa 

A tractor trolley carrying devotees for Durga idol immersion overturned and fell into a lake in Madhya Pradesh 's Khandwa district, killing at least 11 people, eight of whom were minors. The victims were part of a group that had gathered to celebrate Vijayadashami, marking the end of the Navdurga festival.

Rescue efforts Eyewitnesses reported chaos at the scene Eyewitnesses reported chaos at the scene as the tractor-trolley plunged into the water, with people desperately looking for their loved ones. "Villagers at the spot had warned them about the depth of the lake, but out of over-enthusiasm, they moved the tractor-trolley further, causing it to overturn and sink," Khandwa District Magistrate Rishav Gupta told PTI. Around 30 people were on board the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Financial aid PM Modi, CM Yadav announce compensation Seven of the deceased were girls. "Ten to 12 devotees were rescued from the lake. Three of them are undergoing treatment for injuries," Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai said. A rescue operation was launched immediately with help from police, administration officials, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards and local divers.