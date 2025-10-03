11 die during durga idol immersion in MP's Khandwa
What's the story
A tractor trolley carrying devotees for Durga idol immersion overturned and fell into a lake in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, killing at least 11 people, eight of whom were minors. The victims were part of a group that had gathered to celebrate Vijayadashami, marking the end of the Navdurga festival.
Rescue efforts
Eyewitnesses reported chaos at the scene as the tractor-trolley plunged into the water, with people desperately looking for their loved ones. "Villagers at the spot had warned them about the depth of the lake, but out of over-enthusiasm, they moved the tractor-trolley further, causing it to overturn and sink," Khandwa District Magistrate Rishav Gupta told PTI. Around 30 people were on board the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Financial aid
PM Modi, CM Yadav announce compensation
Seven of the deceased were girls. "Ten to 12 devotees were rescued from the lake. Three of them are undergoing treatment for injuries," Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai said. A rescue operation was launched immediately with help from police, administration officials, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards and local divers.
Ex-gratia
Compensation for victims' families
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed their condolences over the tragic incident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. He also announced ₹50,000 for those injured in the accident. CM Yadav announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.