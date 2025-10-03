Jaipur man kills mother over Wi-Fi, LPG cylinder issues

Family member recorded incident; father demands death penalty for son

Naveen allegedly strangled his mother, punched her repeatedly, and hit her with a wooden stick even after she was unconscious.

Santosh died from severe head injuries at the hospital.

The entire incident was captured on video by a family member.

Naveen's father, Laxman Singh—a Delhi Police constable—has called for the death penalty for his son, saying, "My son should be hanged. He not only ruined himself but destroyed us. He took the life of the mother who gave birth to him."

Naveen has struggled with addiction and unemployment; he remains in custody as police continue their investigation.