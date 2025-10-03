UP: Durga idol immersion procession hits speeding car; 6 injured

Driver arrested, facing charges of negligent driving

Three women were taken to SRN Hospital; one had a fractured leg while others had minor injuries. Two more people got first aid and went home the same night. Thankfully, no one lost their life.

Onlookers caught Saroj and handed him over to the police. He's now facing charges of negligent driving, and his car has been seized.

After things calmed down, the procession continued without further trouble.