Bank holidays in October: Check closures in your state
October's calendar is packed with bank holidays across India, thanks to big festivals and regular weekends.
For example, banks in Gangtok are closed on October 3 for Durga Puja and Dasain.
Throughout the month, expect closures for Navratri, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja—so it's not your usual banking month.
Major festival breaks and unique state holidays
Banks will be shut every Sunday plus the second (October 11) and fourth Saturdays (October 25).
Major festival breaks hit on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra), October 20 (Diwali-related holidays in several states; main Diwali is October 21 in most regions), October 22 (Govardhan Puja), October 23 (Bhai Dooj in some states), and Chhath Puja in Bihar/Jharkhand on October 27-28.
There are also unique state holidays like Ningol Chakkouba in Manipur (October 24) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti in Gujarat (October 31).
Plan ahead to avoid inconvenience
If you've got banking plans this month—like paying bills or withdrawing cash—it's smart to check these dates first.
With so many overlapping closures during festival season, a little planning now can save you from last-minute hassles later.