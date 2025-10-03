Bank holidays in October: Check closures in your state

Major festival breaks and unique state holidays

Banks will be shut every Sunday plus the second (October 11) and fourth Saturdays (October 25).

Major festival breaks hit on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra), October 20 (Diwali-related holidays in several states; main Diwali is October 21 in most regions), October 22 (Govardhan Puja), October 23 (Bhai Dooj in some states), and Chhath Puja in Bihar/Jharkhand on October 27-28.

There are also unique state holidays like Ningol Chakkouba in Manipur (October 24) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti in Gujarat (October 31).