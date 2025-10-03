Next Article
West Bengal reported highest acid attacks in India last year
West Bengal reported the highest number of acid attacks in India last year, with 57 cases and 60 victims—making up over a quarter of all cases nationwide, according to the latest NCRB data.
Even though overall crimes against women dropped slightly in the state, West Bengal has led this grim statistic since 2018.
Survivors, activists urge stricter checks on acid sales
Survivors and activists are urging stricter checks on acid sales, citing the need for better enforcement of rules meant to track buyers.
The state also saw nearly 20,000 cases under Section 498A (cruelty by husbands or relatives), second only to Uttar Pradesh—highlighting ongoing concerns about women's safety and legal protections.