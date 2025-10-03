Northeast monsoon to bring rain to Chennai this week
Heads up, Chennai! Expect steady rain all week from October 2-8 as the southwest monsoon gradually withdraws and the northeast monsoon begins to influence rainfall.
Daytime temperatures will stick around 32-33°C, with nights at a cooler 26-27°C.
Early in the week brings light showers and cloudy skies, but things ramp up midweek with heavier rain and some thunderstorms before easing into cloudy evenings.
Prepare for waterlogging, humidity
With both monsoons overlapping, there's a higher chance of waterlogging and humidity sticking around—so daily routines might get a bit messy.
No severe weather alerts yet, but it's smart to keep an umbrella handy and check forecasts before heading out.
City teams are on standby just in case things get disruptive during this seasonal switch-up.