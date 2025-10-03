Rajasthan: Family blames death on government-supplied cough syrup

The Rajasthan Health Department has pushed back against claims that a government-supplied cough syrup led to the deaths of two kids in Bharatpur and Sikar. After a Sikar family said their five-year-old died from Dextromethorphan syrup given at a local health center, officials checked the records and found no proof linking the medicine to the tragedy.

Boy was never given syrup, say officials Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma, Director of Public Health, explained that the boy was never prescribed or given Dextromethorphan syrup—he was actually treated for itching and fever with antibiotics, steroids, and allergy meds.

Plus, records show the cough syrup batch only arrived at the health center months after his treatment.

No other complaints reported in area Officials confirmed there was no supply or use of this cough syrup at the time of the child's death.

With no other complaints reported in the area and ongoing tests on medicine samples, authorities have called the family's claim unfounded.