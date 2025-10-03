Bihar polls: Aadhaar can be used for voter ID

Court's order to help parties, election staff

This move means lakhs who struggled to show multiple IDs—especially vulnerable or excluded groups—won't be left out.

Over 21.53 lakh voters were added or re-included on the rolls, bumping Bihar's total to 7.42 crore electors.

The court made it clear: Aadhaar helps with identity checks but doesn't prove citizenship, so officials still need to verify details carefully.

Overall, the order pushes parties and election staff to help everyone get a fair shot at voting last year.