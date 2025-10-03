Bihar polls: Aadhaar can be used for voter ID
The Supreme Court just ruled that people in Bihar can use their Aadhaar card as valid ID for inclusion in the voter list.
This comes ahead of the state assembly elections in November 2024, after complaints about some officials randomly accepting or rejecting Aadhaar during the revision process.
Court's order to help parties, election staff
This move means lakhs who struggled to show multiple IDs—especially vulnerable or excluded groups—won't be left out.
Over 21.53 lakh voters were added or re-included on the rolls, bumping Bihar's total to 7.42 crore electors.
The court made it clear: Aadhaar helps with identity checks but doesn't prove citizenship, so officials still need to verify details carefully.
Overall, the order pushes parties and election staff to help everyone get a fair shot at voting last year.