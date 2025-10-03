JNU Ravan Dahan row: ABVP, Left-affiliated groups accuse each other India Oct 03, 2025

Things got tense at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday during the Dussehra Visarjan Shobha Yatra.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) sparked controversy by depicting former students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as Ravan in a Ravan Dahan program—both are currently on trial related to anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots case.

This sparked controversy and was followed by violent clashes on campus.