JNU Ravan Dahan row: ABVP, Left-affiliated groups accuse each other
Things got tense at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday during the Dussehra Visarjan Shobha Yatra.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) sparked controversy by depicting former students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as Ravan in a Ravan Dahan program—both are currently on trial related to anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots case.
This sparked controversy and was followed by violent clashes on campus.
Both sides want action from JNU's administration
The All India Students's Association (AISA) accused ABVP of using the festival for political messaging and called the depiction Islamophobic.
ABVP, meanwhile, said Left-affiliated groups attacked their procession with stones and called it an "attack on cultural traditions."
Both sides want action from JNU's administration, which hasn't commented yet.