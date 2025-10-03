Why is Bengaluru's weather making headlines? Find out

Daytime temperatures will hover between 28degC and 29degC

With these weather systems hanging around, Bengaluru is seeing occasional thunderstorms and moderate rain—possibly until mid-October.

Daytime temperatures will hover between 28°C and 29°C through October 9, with nights around 20°C.

Humidity will stay high, so residents are being advised to prep for damp days ahead.

The upside? No severe weather alerts—just classic monsoon vibes sticking around a bit longer.