Puducherry man sets woman on fire after she rejects marriage

Accused was admitted to hospital for burns

Police say Joseph had been harassing Sharmila for some time, repeatedly pressuring her to marry him despite her clear refusals.

He even showed up at her workplace earlier to cause trouble.

The accused was admitted to a hospital for burns and was later taken into custody.

Police said preliminary inquiries indicate he had repeatedly pressured her to marry him; investigators are probing the motive.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are continuing their investigation.