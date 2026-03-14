Puducherry man sets woman on fire after she rejects marriage
In Puducherry, a 28-year-old woman named Sharmila died after being set on fire by Joseph, a 38-year-old man who had been stalking her.
The attack happened near the Odhiansalai Police Station as Sharmila was heading home from work.
Joseph allegedly doused her with gasoline and set her ablaze; she sadly passed away from severe burns on Saturday morning.
Accused was admitted to hospital for burns
Police say Joseph had been harassing Sharmila for some time, repeatedly pressuring her to marry him despite her clear refusals.
He even showed up at her workplace earlier to cause trouble.
The accused was admitted to a hospital for burns and was later taken into custody.
Police said preliminary inquiries indicate he had repeatedly pressured her to marry him; investigators are probing the motive.
Police have taken the accused into custody and are continuing their investigation.