Puducherry wakes to flooded streets after 9.7cm rain overnight
India
Puducherry woke up to flooded streets on Sunday after 9.7cm of rain between 5.30pm on Saturday (October 24) and 8.30am on Sunday (October 25).
Key areas like Boomianpet and Krishna Nagar were waterlogged, and major spots such as Indira Gandhi Square saw traffic come to a crawl.
Even the Sunday Market wasn't spared. Vendors had a tough time dealing with all the water.
Officials tell fishermen ashore, Cuddalore warned
With strong winds expected over the Bay of Bengal, officials have told fishermen to stay off the water until October 27.
In nearby Cuddalore, the collector has warned people in low-lying areas to move somewhere safe and keep essentials ready, just in case things get worse.