Puducherry wakes to flooded streets after 9.7cm rain overnight

Puducherry woke up to flooded streets on Sunday after 9.7cm of rain between 5.30pm on Saturday (October 24) and 8.30am on Sunday (October 25).

Key areas like Boomianpet and Krishna Nagar were waterlogged, and major spots such as Indira Gandhi Square saw traffic come to a crawl.

Even the Sunday Market wasn't spared. Vendors had a tough time dealing with all the water.