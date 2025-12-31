Next Article
Puducherry's New Year celebration: Traffic chaos, security measures in place
India
Puducherry witnessed heavy traffic as tourists from other States flocked to the Union Territory for the New Year celebrations, leading to some serious traffic jams around town.
To keep things moving (and a little less chaotic), police and student volunteers managed the roads while barricades at entry points helped limit incoming vehicles.
How authorities kept everyone safe
The Beach Promenade—always a favorite hangout—was closely watched using CCTV cameras and drones.
For extra safety, especially for women, the Veeramangai patrol team was out in both uniform and plain clothes to prevent harassment.
Plus, with about 2,000 police officers on duty and special crowd-control zones set up, local authorities worked hard to make sure everyone could celebrate safely.