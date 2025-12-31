Next Article
Zomato, Swiggy stay steady despite gig workers' strike
India
A nationwide strike by gig workers on Wednesday, pushing for better pay and rights, didn't really slow down food delivery from Zomato or Swiggy—even though over 1.7 lakh were expected to join in.
Both platforms had prepared for possible hiccups on New Year's Eve and managed to keep orders going without a hitch.
Delivery partners got extra perks
To keep things smooth, Zomato and Swiggy boosted incentives for their delivery partners—Zomato paid up to ₹150 per order during peak hours and paused penalties for cancelations, while Swiggy's top earners could make up to ₹10,000 over the festive period.
The striking workers were calling for legal recognition and basic protections, including social security, minimum wage guarantees, and safer working conditions.