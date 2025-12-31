Zomato, Swiggy stay steady despite gig workers' strike India Dec 31, 2025

A nationwide strike by gig workers on Wednesday, pushing for better pay and rights, didn't really slow down food delivery from Zomato or Swiggy—even though over 1.7 lakh were expected to join in.

Both platforms had prepared for possible hiccups on New Year's Eve and managed to keep orders going without a hitch.