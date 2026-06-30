Pudukkottai teen arrested for allegedly killing classmate after same-sex rejection India Jun 30, 2026

A 17-year-old boy in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, has been arrested for allegedly killing a younger schoolmate after the latter rejected his same-sex advances.

The two boys, both from the same Dalit community and neighborhood, reportedly knew each other well.

The accused lured the victim to a secluded spot and strangled him with a towel, fearing their meeting would be exposed.