Pudukkottai teen arrested for allegedly killing classmate after same-sex rejection
A 17-year-old boy in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, has been arrested for allegedly killing a younger schoolmate after the latter rejected his same-sex advances.
The two boys, both from the same Dalit community and neighborhood, reportedly knew each other well.
The accused lured the victim to a secluded spot and strangled him with a towel, fearing their meeting would be exposed.
Teen charged under murder and POCSO
Police have charged the teen under murder laws and the POCSO Act; he is currently in a juvenile home as investigations continue, including whether any sexual assault occurred.
The case has reignited concerns about rising juvenile crime in Tamil Nadu, with leaders like MP Kanimozhi calling for better support for young people.
Chief Minister Vijay has promised strict action to keep public safety front and center.