Pudukottai exams postponed for CM C Joseph Vijay ₹100cr handout
India
The examinations scheduled on November 2 at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College for Women in Pudukottai have been postponed to make way for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit on November 2.
He will be in town to open a new bus stand and hand out ₹100 crore in welfare aid to 14,000 people.
Students oppose postponement, govt to reschedule
Some students and leaders, like T Velmurugan, are not happy about academics taking a back seat for politics.
The government says they are trying not to disrupt studies: regular office work will go on as usual, and new exam dates will be shared soon.