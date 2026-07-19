Puliyancheri artisans craft 7.5 feet victory pillar honoring Operation Sindoor

A striking new "Victory Pillar" is coming up in Puliyancheri, near Swamimalai, Thanjavur district, to honor the courage of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force during Operation Sindoor.

Standing 7.5 feet tall and weighing 600kg, this monument is crafted from five metals, including gold and silver, and proudly displays the tri-services' logos along with a symbolic Kunguma Simizh on top.