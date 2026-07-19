Puliyancheri artisans craft 7.5 feet victory pillar honoring Operation Sindoor
A striking new "Victory Pillar" is coming up in Puliyancheri, near Swamimalai, Thanjavur district, to honor the courage of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force during Operation Sindoor.
Standing 7.5 feet tall and weighing 600kg, this monument is crafted from five metals, including gold and silver, and proudly displays the tri-services' logos along with a symbolic Kunguma Simizh on top.
Victory Pillar headed to New Delhi
Led by master artisan Kumar and his team of 10 from Puliyancheri, the pillar has been in the works for four months and will soon travel across states before being installed at Defense HQ in New Delhi.
Launched after attacks in Kashmir last year, Operation Sindoor was a major anti-terror effort.
As managing trustee S. Babu said, the monument will serve as a reminder of the bravery, valor, and sacrifices of the tri-services and inspire future generations to uphold the values of patriotism.