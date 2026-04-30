Puliyangudi lemon prices hit ₹250/kg as summer slashes yields India Apr 30, 2026

Lemons have gotten seriously expensive in Puliyangudi, Tamil Nadu: prices have shot up to ₹250 per kilogram in local markets and around ₹130 to ₹140 per kilogram at farmers' markets.

The main reason? A harsh, extended summer has slashed lemon yields, so the region (which used to send out 150 to 200 tons daily) is now seeing way less production.