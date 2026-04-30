Puliyangudi lemon prices hit ₹250/kg as summer slashes yields
India
Lemons have gotten seriously expensive in Puliyangudi, Tamil Nadu: prices have shot up to ₹250 per kilogram in local markets and around ₹130 to ₹140 per kilogram at farmers' markets.
The main reason? A harsh, extended summer has slashed lemon yields, so the region (which used to send out 150 to 200 tons daily) is now seeing way less production.
Puliyangudi water shortage strains lemon farmers
Puliyangudi's lemon farms rely on wells and borewells since there are no rivers nearby, but water is even scarcer than usual.
With little help from local dams unless it pours, farmers are struggling with low yields and higher prices.
Things might not improve until the next harvest season.