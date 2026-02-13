Pulwama attack anniversary approaches, J&K Police conduct checks in Srinagar
India
With the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama attack coming up, Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out surprise checks in Srinagar's busy Lal Chowk area.
Officers searched hotels, checked luggage, and verified guest IDs—just making sure everything's safe as emotions run high around this date.
Significance of the date
The 2019 Pulwama attack was a devastating suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel and shook the whole country. Since then, this anniversary has always been tense.
The latest police checks are part of ongoing efforts to prevent any trouble and keep people feeling secure.