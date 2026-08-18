Pune 11-year-old dies after bike skids on Hinjewadi pothole-filled road
An 11-year-old boy lost his life after the bike he was riding with his family skidded on a pothole-filled road in Pune's Hinjewadi area.
The accident happened on Monday evening, and sadly, the boy fell under a truck and did not survive.
The incident has triggered anger across the city, with many pointing fingers at the poor state of local roads.
CCTV shows slip, truck driver booked
CCTV footage shows the bike slipping while trying to pass a truck on a damaged stretch that is busy with daily commuters.
Afterward, police booked the truck driver and started looking into what went wrong.
Political leaders are calling for accountability: some blame road conditions, while others say authorities need to step up fast.
Locals are frustrated too, questioning why traffic is allowed on unsafe roads, and demanding real action before more lives are lost.