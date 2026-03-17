Pune: 17-year-old attacks fellow student with sickle before board exam
India
Just before the Class 10 Social Sciences board exam at Sant Gadge Maharaj Vidyalaya in Otur, Pune, a 17-year-old entered the exam center and attacked a fellow student with a sickle.
The incident was reportedly linked to an old dispute between the two students.
Police are still looking into everyone's roles in the incident
The 16-year-old victim got hand injuries while defending himself, but teachers and staff quickly stepped in to stop the attack.
Police have detained the attacker and two others who were present.
Officials arranged for a writer so the injured student could finish his exam.
Police say old enmity was behind it, and they are still looking into everyone's roles in what happened.