Pune: 2 senior citizens lose crores in cyber scams
Two senior citizens in Pune lost a combined ₹3,29,43,247 after falling for separate cyber scams where fraudsters pretended to be officials and threatened them with arrest over fake money laundering cases.
The cases were reported to the cyber police on Wednesday.
Scammers threaten to file fake money laundering cases
In one case, a 70-year-old man from Erandwane was tricked into transferring ₹2.01 crore by someone claiming to be from "Personal Data Protection of India," accusing him of Aadhaar misuse and links to a banned group.
In another, an 86-year-old Wanowrie resident lost ₹1.27 crore after scammers posing as police demanded money for "verification" during a WhatsApp video call.
These aren't isolated incidents—Pune has seen a spike in similar scams targeting seniors, including cases where victims lost crores through fake trading apps or digital arrest threats.
It's a reminder that anyone can be targeted, so staying alert online is more important than ever.