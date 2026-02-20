Pune: 2 senior citizens lose crores in cyber scams

Scammers threaten to file fake money laundering cases

In one case, a 70-year-old man from Erandwane was tricked into transferring ₹2.01 crore by someone claiming to be from "Personal Data Protection of India," accusing him of Aadhaar misuse and links to a banned group.

In another, an 86-year-old Wanowrie resident lost ₹1.27 crore after scammers posing as police demanded money for "verification" during a WhatsApp video call.

These aren't isolated incidents—Pune has seen a spike in similar scams targeting seniors, including cases where victims lost crores through fake trading apps or digital arrest threats.

It's a reminder that anyone can be targeted, so staying alert online is more important than ever.