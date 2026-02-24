Pune: 3 minors attack former classmate with machete over girl

Attack linked to old dispute over a girl

The attack was linked to an old dispute over a girl from their school days, dating back two to three years.

Mirgane had taken the exam privately and wasn't enrolled in any college.

Police have recovered the machete and detained one suspect, while two others are still being tracked down.

Thankfully, Mirgane's head injury isn't serious—he's out of danger now, according to Deputy Commissioner Sambhaji Kadam.