Pune 77-year-old mortgages family gold, loses 1.6cr to fake police India Apr 07, 2026

A 77-year-old woman in Pune lost ₹1.6 crore after scammers pretended to be police and government officials, accusing her of fake crimes and showing her forged documents to make it look real.

Under pressure, she even mortgaged her family's gold after using up all her savings, only realizing it was a scam once the money was gone.