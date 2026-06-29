Pune alternate-day water supply drives tank sales nearly double
India
Pune's new alternate-day water supply has everyone scrambling for plastic water tanks, with sales nearly doubling in just two weeks.
The most popular sizes (200 to 300-liter) are popping up in bathrooms and balconies everywhere as residents try to store enough water to get by.
Pune tank prices rise about 40%
Tank prices have shot up by about 40%, and some people are hunting for cheaper options.
Daily routines are taking a hit, especially for seniors and working families.
As one resident said, they had no choice but to buy a tank when their society cut down supply hours.
For many, storing water has quickly become a must just to keep things running at home.