Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad impose traffic diversions for Ambedkar Jayanti
Heads up if you're out and about in Pune or Pimpri Chinchwad this Tuesday, April 14: major traffic diversions are coming your way for Ambedkar Jayanti.
To keep things running smoothly during the celebrations, roads will be closed and very heavy and multi-axle vehicles, dumpers, and RMC mixers won't be allowed at 11 city entry points until 1am on April 15.
Police say these changes are to help everyone celebrate safely and avoid jams.
Pune detours and Pimpri timed restrictions
In Pune, expect detours near the District Collector office from 6am with routes shifting away from Maldhakka Chowk.
Aurora Towers Chowk will also see rerouting from 6am until processions conclude and gatherings disperse, and Vishrantwadi's traffic around the airport gets adjusted from 3pm
Over in Pimpri Chinchwad, key traffic divisions like Bhosri and Dighi-Alandi will have restrictions between noon and 10pm.
The police are asking everyone to plan ahead and cooperate so things go smoothly for all.