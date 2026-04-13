Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad impose traffic diversions for Ambedkar Jayanti

Pune detours and Pimpri timed restrictions

In Pune, expect detours near the District Collector office from 6am with routes shifting away from Maldhakka Chowk.

Aurora Towers Chowk will also see rerouting from 6am until processions conclude and gatherings disperse, and Vishrantwadi's traffic around the airport gets adjusted from 3pm

Over in Pimpri Chinchwad, key traffic divisions like Bhosri and Dighi-Alandi will have restrictions between noon and 10pm.

The police are asking everyone to plan ahead and cooperate so things go smoothly for all.