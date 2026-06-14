Pune begins alternate-day water supply June 15 citing low Khadakwasla
India
Starting June 15, Pune will switch to an alternate-day water supply because the Khadakwasla Dam Chain's water levels are running low.
Authorities hope this will help stretch out resources and keep everyone covered during the hot summer months.
Pune divided into odd-even water zones
The city is being split into two zones: one gets water on odd-numbered days, the other on even-numbered days.
Authorities are asking everyone to use water carefully and stay flexible with the new routine.
They will also keep an eye on dam levels and update residents as things change.