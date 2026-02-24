Pune: Bus collides with truck on highway, driver dies
India
Early Tuesday morning, a truck carrying iron pipes crashed into the back of a bus near Katraj ghat on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.
The truck's front cabin was crushed, leading to fatal injuries for the driver, who later died at the hospital.
Several bus passengers were also injured but have since been stabilized.
Truck cleaner was trapped in the wreckage
Rescue teams faced a tough situation as the truck cleaner was trapped in the wreckage with iron rods around him—firefighters had to use cutters to get him out.
The accident caused major traffic jams and traffic returned to normal after the damaged bus was moved aside.
Police have registered a case and are investigating, with early reports suggesting speeding may have led to this tragic collision.