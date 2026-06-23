Pune businessman Amol Rajendra Chamadai receives threatening call, factory shot
India
Amol Rajendra Chamadai, a businessman from Pune, got a threatening phone call on June 22 from someone claiming to be "Arzu Bishnoi" of the Bishnoi gang.
The caller demanded money and warned him of trouble.
Just hours later, while Amol was at the police station reporting the call, his factory in Fursungi was shot at by unknown attackers.
No injuries, FIR filed, probe underway
Luckily, no one was hurt in the shooting, even though four shots were allegedly fired at the factory.
Amol quickly informed police about both incidents and an FIR has been filed against those involved.
Investigators are now working to find out who is behind this and whether there is a real link to the Bishnoi gang.
More updates are expected as the case unfolds.