Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal died, fiancee and alleged lover arrested
India
A tragic twist in Pune: businessman Ketan Agarwal, 26, died during a trek at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
Police now say it wasn't an accident: his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested for planning his murder.
The couple had only gotten engaged in February and were set to marry this year.
Police suspect murder plot at Lohagad
After Agarwal's death, Goyal posted an emotional Instagram story that investigators found suspicious.
Police believe she and Chaudhary visited Lohagad Fort twice before the incident to plan the crime.
Agarwal's father is heartbroken, saying, "If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused; we would have canceled the wedding immediately."