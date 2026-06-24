Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's fiancee Siya Goyal, lover Chaudhary arrested

Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged 2,004 calls

Digging deeper, police discovered that Goyal and Chaudhary had been in contact for three years and exchanged 2,004 calls just in the months leading up to the incident.

Investigators believe they planned the murder together by pushing Agarwal into a gorge to make it look like an accident.

Both have been arrested and are under investigation for murder and conspiracy.

The probe is also looking at whether others were involved or if Goyal and Chaudhary's relationship played a role in the crime, leaving many in Pune stunned by how this tragedy unfolded.