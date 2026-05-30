Pune cabbie tells Vik Gambhir: new drivers should drive ambulances

Experienced driver describes blocked ambulances

The driver, who's spent 11 years handling real emergencies, described how tough it is to get patients through traffic when other vehicles won't budge, even refusing to give way, blocking junctions, parking carelessly, and attempting to overtake ambulances to save a few seconds.

His stories made Gambhir rethink what it means to be a responsible driver, calling the suggestion "one of the most insightful things I had heard that month."

The hope: more empathy and discipline on our roads.