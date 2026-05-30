Pune cabbie tells Vik Gambhir: new drivers should drive ambulances
A 4am Pune cab ride sparked a fresh take on India's traffic mess.
Startup founder Vik Gambhir shared that his cabbie suggested a bold idea: before getting a driver's license, everyone should spend a week behind the wheel of an ambulance.
The goal? To make new drivers truly feel the urgency and responsibility that comes with sharing the road.
Experienced driver describes blocked ambulances
The driver, who's spent 11 years handling real emergencies, described how tough it is to get patients through traffic when other vehicles won't budge, even refusing to give way, blocking junctions, parking carelessly, and attempting to overtake ambulances to save a few seconds.
His stories made Gambhir rethink what it means to be a responsible driver, calling the suggestion "one of the most insightful things I had heard that month."
The hope: more empathy and discipline on our roads.