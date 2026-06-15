Pune chartered accountant loses 1.15cr in WhatsApp trading scam

Invested 60L then 53L, police probe

He started by investing ₹60 lakh in an IPO and was told he'd made ₹2.5 crore: totally fake profits.

Encouraged, he put in another ₹53 lakh but got suspicious when asked for more money and got no replies from the group admins.

After realizing it was a scam, he reported the fraud at the end of December 2025.

Police say he made 13 transfers to fake accounts over six weeks, and they're now tracking down the scammers' phone numbers and bank details under cybercrime laws.