Pune: Class 12 student attacked by former classmates over girl India Feb 24, 2026

Just after finishing his exams outside Mamasaheb Mohol College in Pune's Kothrud area, Class 12 student Shankar Mirgane was seriously injured when three minors attacked him with a "koyta" (billhook).

The reason? Police say the attack is believed to have stemmed from an old dispute over a girl, with the attackers being Mirgane's former classmates.