Pune: Class 12 student attacked by former classmates over girl
India
Just after finishing his exams outside Mamasaheb Mohol College in Pune's Kothrud area, Class 12 student Shankar Mirgane was seriously injured when three minors attacked him with a "koyta" (billhook).
The reason? Police say the attack is believed to have stemmed from an old dispute over a girl, with the attackers being Mirgane's former classmates.
Mirgane was quickly taken to hospital
Mirgane was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment of his head injury.
Police have already identified all three suspects—one is in custody, while they're still searching for the other two.
Investigators believe the earlier argument over a girl sparked this assault.