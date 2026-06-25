Pune couple accused in Ketan Agrawal murder blame each other

CCTV links Chetan Chaudhary to scene

Police say both suspects are shifting blame: Chetan claims Siya insisted on the plan, while Siya says Chetan came up with it but cried after an earlier failed attempt.

CCTV footage places Chetan at the scene, suggesting they acted together. Officers are also looking into a cafe meeting between the pair earlier this month for clues about their conspiracy.

Ketan had just returned from Boston after his master's degree, and his upcoming wedding has sadly turned into heartbreak for both families.