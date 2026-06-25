Pune couple accused in Ketan Agrawal murder blame each other
The Pune murder case has taken a dramatic turn, with accused couple Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) pointing fingers at each other.
They're suspected of pushing Ketan Agrawal (25), Siya's fiance, off a cliff near Lohagad Fort on June 18.
What was first thought to be an accident is now being treated as a planned murder.
CCTV links Chetan Chaudhary to scene
Police say both suspects are shifting blame: Chetan claims Siya insisted on the plan, while Siya says Chetan came up with it but cried after an earlier failed attempt.
CCTV footage places Chetan at the scene, suggesting they acted together. Officers are also looking into a cafe meeting between the pair earlier this month for clues about their conspiracy.
Ketan had just returned from Boston after his master's degree, and his upcoming wedding has sadly turned into heartbreak for both families.