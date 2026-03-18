Pune couple loses ₹2.58cr to online con in Mumbai
A retired Pune couple, both in their 70s, lost ₹2.58 crore after scammers pretended to be Mumbai Crime Branch officers on a video call.
Claiming the couple was linked to a criminal case, the fraudsters made them swear secrecy on camera and pressured them into sharing financial info.
Transfers went to mule accounts; many such scams involve cryptocurrency
The couple was forced to make 23 transfers for supposed "RBI verification," even selling investments and taking gold loans to pay up.
The fraud came to light when their lawyer stepped in, leading police to register an FIR.
Many of the transfers went to mule accounts; such scams often involve moving funds across multiple accounts and, in some cases, routing money abroad via cryptocurrency.
This is just one of several big digital scams hitting Pune recently, including cases using technology such as SIM boxes.