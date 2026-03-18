Pune couple loses ₹2.58cr to online con in Mumbai

Transfers went to mule accounts; many such scams involve cryptocurrency

The couple was forced to make 23 transfers for supposed "RBI verification," even selling investments and taking gold loans to pay up.

The fraud came to light when their lawyer stepped in, leading police to register an FIR.

Many of the transfers went to mule accounts; such scams often involve moving funds across multiple accounts and, in some cases, routing money abroad via cryptocurrency.

This is just one of several big digital scams hitting Pune recently, including cases using technology such as SIM boxes.