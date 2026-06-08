Pune court orders husband pay ₹1.35L despite wife earning ₹1.41L

Wife's income ₹2.76L husband take-home ₹1.44L

The judge said the wife deserves to keep up the lifestyle she had during marriage, so her total income now jumps to ₹2.76 lakh per month with salary plus maintenance.

Meanwhile, the husband's take-home drops to ₹1.44 lakh after paying her share, and he still has to pay tax on his full salary since maintenance payments are not tax-deductible under current laws.