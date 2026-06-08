Pune court orders husband pay ₹1.35L despite wife earning ₹1.41L
India
A Pune court has told a husband, who makes ₹2.79 lakh a month, to pay his wife ₹1.35 lakh in maintenance, even though she earns ₹1.41 lakh herself.
The couple, both working professionals, filed for divorce just six months after getting married due to irreconcilable differences.
Wife's income ₹2.76L husband take-home ₹1.44L
The judge said the wife deserves to keep up the lifestyle she had during marriage, so her total income now jumps to ₹2.76 lakh per month with salary plus maintenance.
Meanwhile, the husband's take-home drops to ₹1.44 lakh after paying her share, and he still has to pay tax on his full salary since maintenance payments are not tax-deductible under current laws.