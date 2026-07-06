Pune district landslide buries around 5 houses, 3 feared trapped
India
A landslide hit Patan village in Pune district on Monday, burying around five houses after heavy monsoon rains caused a section of hill to collapse.
Three people from one family are feared trapped.
A 30-member NDRF team is at the scene, working to find and rescue anyone stuck under the debris.
Mumbai Pune transport disrupted
The landslide has shut down both the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway and the expressway for rescue work.
In Mumbai, nonstop rain has led to waterlogging and even more landslides, messing with train services too.
The BMC is urging everyone, especially those in low-lying areas, to stay alert, and authorities have advised people to avoid traveling between Mumbai and Pune until further notice.