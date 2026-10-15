Pune district orders self-government bodies to plan 20% water reduction
India
Pune is facing a tough water situation, so the district has decided to direct local self-government bodies to plan a 20% reduction in water consumption.
Announced on October 15, 2026, officials say this move is meant to stretch limited resources and ensure drinking water remains available until August 31, 2027.
Pune district to curb water theft
To stop illegal water use, special teams with police and local officials will keep an eye out, and electricity will be cut for anyone caught stealing water.
Even though some reservoirs still have decent levels, others, like Khadakwasla, are running low, so saving every drop really matters right now.
Drinking water gets first priority, and the district is also speeding up compensation for farmers hit by crop losses before Diwali.