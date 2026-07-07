Pune district records 22 landslides and 4 deaths after rain
India
Pune district just went through over two days of relentless rain, leading to at least 22 landslides and a lot of destruction.
According to District Collector Jitendra Dudi, four people have lost their lives, more than 20 are injured, and one person is still missing in Khed taluka; only their motorcycle has been found so far.
Over 270 evacuated in Pune district
The heavy downpour has shut nine rural roads across rural parts of the district.
Rescue teams have evacuated over 270 people to safer spots and pulled out 30 others from dangerous situations.
Maval saw the highest rainfall at 237.3mm. With relief work ongoing, things are still pretty tense for locals.