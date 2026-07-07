Pune district records 22 landslides and 4 deaths after rain India Jul 07, 2026

Pune district just went through over two days of relentless rain, leading to at least 22 landslides and a lot of destruction.

According to District Collector Jitendra Dudi, four people have lost their lives, more than 20 are injured, and one person is still missing in Khed taluka; only their motorcycle has been found so far.