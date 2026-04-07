Pune doctor loses 12.31cr to WhatsApp fake trading scam

Police probe as threats forced payments

The scammers pressured the doctor into making eight large payments over just two weeks by threatening to seize his property if he stopped investing.

Even when the app claimed he had made ₹54 crore in profits, any attempt to withdraw was met with more threats, finally revealing it was all a scam.

Police say these kinds of online trading frauds are on the rise despite repeated warnings, and they are now investigating this case.