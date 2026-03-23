Pune eatery blames 'orange-haired man' for price hike
India
Barve Dahiwada, a well-loved Pune eatery, is making waves online after posting a cheeky notice about its price hikes.
It pinned the blame on "a war started by a dumb orange-haired man," saying global conflict and higher LPG prices have left it no choice but to raise menu rates.
Prices of all items hiked
The new prices are hard to miss: Dahi Vada now costs a higher price, Aloo Tikki Dahi Vada is priced higher, and Special Dahi Vada jumps to a higher price.
Even snacks like Dadpe Poha and Kothimbir Wadi have gone up, now at higher prices.
Notice sparked plenty of chatter online
The notice sparked plenty of chatter online.
Some folks backed the eatery — one wrote that they support Barve Dahiwada, while another praised the approach.